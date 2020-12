Rivas was traded from the Angels to the Reds on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Raisel Iglesias.

Rivas will serve as the player to be named later to complete the deal that the two teams made Monday. The 23-year-old advanced to the High-A level in 2019, slashing .236/.328/.377 with six home runs and 26 RBI over 73 games, and he'll continue his development with the Reds going forward.