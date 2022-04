Torrens went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and an RBI sacrifice fly in a loss to the Marlins on Friday.

Torrens emptied the bases with his timely second-inning two-bagger, plating Jarred Kelenic, Abraham Toro and J.P. Crawford. His ninth-inning sac fly then plated Julio Rodriguez, giving Torrens his first four RBI of the season. The 25-year-old has made three appearances since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, going 2-for-8 with three strikeouts during that span.