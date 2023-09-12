The Mariners selected Torrens' contract from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Torrens has spent the majority of the past few seasons as a member of the Mariners organization, and he'll return to the big leagues after getting released by the Nationals in July and signing a minor-league deal with Seattle a couple weeks ago. Brian O'Keefe was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move, so Torrens could be sent back to Triple-A in a few days after O'Keefe rejoins the club.