Mets' Luis Torrens: Crushes three-run homer Tuesday

Torrens went 3-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and an RBI single during the Mets' 6-2 win over the Guardians on Tuesday.

Torrens got the Mets on the board with a three-run homer off Joey Cantillo in the second inning, though that long ball would not have happened had it not been for a throwing error by Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias to keep the inning alive. Torrens added another run in the fourth, and his four RBI were a season high and most in a game since Aug. 25, 2025 against the Phillies (five). He has gone 8-for-26 (.308) with six RBI and three extra-base hits since the All-Star break.