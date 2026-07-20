Mets' Luis Torrens: Taking seat Monday

Torrens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Torrens is on the bench for the fifth time in the Mets' last seven games, as his opportunities have taken a hit while top backstop Francisco Alvarez has begun playing more exclusively behind the plate after he initially saw occasional starts at designated hitter upon returning from the injured list June 9. With the Mets bringing Luis Robert back from the IL on Monday, DH opportunities are likely to become even more scarce for Alvarez, which will continue to have a negative affect on Torrens' playing time.