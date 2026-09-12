Torrens went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in a 12-2 win against the Yankees on Saturday.

Torrens slugged one of six Mets homers in the contest, belting a two-run shot to left field in the second inning. In his past two games, the veteran backstop has gone 5-for-9 with two extra-base hits, four runs and seven RBI. Torrens is up to a .724 OPS through 86 contests on the campaign, which is in line for the second-highest mark of his career. However, he's started just three times in New York's past eight games, as Francisco Alvarez remains the team's top catcher.