Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The Mariners have been able to make room for both Raley and Dominic Canzone in the corner outfield lately by giving Mitch Haniger more time at designated hitter at the expense of Mitch Garver, but both Raley and Canzone will hit the bench Wednesday with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the bump for the Yankees. Raley owns an 1.118 OPS since the beginning of May and should continue to see regular playing time versus right-handed pitching while he's wielding a hot bat.