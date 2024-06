Raley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Raley will join fellow lefty-hitting regulars Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas on the bench while the Athletics send southpaw JP Sears to the bump. Victor Robles will open the game in Raley's usual spot in left field in what will be the former's first start with the Mariners since he signed with the team Tuesday after being released by the Nationals.