The Mariners transferred Raley (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to July 31.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jhonathan Diaz, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. The move also means Raley will be sidelined for the rest of the regular season, though he would be eligible to play in the postseason if he recovers enough from a left forearm strain. He'll finish the 2026 regular season with a .225/.284/.439 slash line with one steal, 15 home runs and 39 RBI over 287 plate appearances.