Mariners' Luke Raley: Placed on injured list

The Mariners placed Raley (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Raley has reportedly been battling soreness in his elbow for a while and missed Friday's game because of it, so the Mariners will now place him on the shelf. The severity of his injury is unknown, but he'll likely undergo imaging within the next several days to help determine exactly what he's dealing with and when he might be able to return. In the meantime, Victor Robles is a likely candidate to take over as Seattle's primary right fielder, and Stuart Fairchild will come up from Triple-A to fill the open roster spot.