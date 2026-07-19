Mariners' Luke Raley: Hits go-ahead homer

Raley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Raley came off the bench for Weston Wilson in the sixth inning and delivered a go-ahead homer. Raley had gone 21 games without a long balls, batting just .164 with three RBI and a 3:20 BB:K in that span. He's hitting .230 with a .746 OPS, 15 homers, 37 RBI, 26 runs scored, one stolen base, nine doubles and a triple over 85 contests. The recent downward trend could lead to him becoming a bench bat if he doesn't turn things around, though he should still see a decent amount of time against right-handed pitchers as a left-handed hitter.