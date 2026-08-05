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Mariners' Luke Raley: Likely done for season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that Raley is expected to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a left forearm strain, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Per MLB.com, Raley had been dealing with discomfort in his forearm/elbow for multiple weeks before the Mariners elected to place him on the injured list Saturday. The Mariners are still deciding on a treatment plan for Raley, with surgery seemingly not being ruled out. A right-handed thrower, Raley won't be affected by the injury in the field, but since he bats from the left side, he'll require a lengthy recovery even if he's able to avoid surgery and instead treats the injury with rest and rehab. Raley's injury was likely a major factor in the Mariners' acquisition Monday of Taylor Ward, who served as a designated hitter in Tuesday's loss to the Tigers but is expected to serve as Raley's primary replacement in right field.

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