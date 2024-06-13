Raley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Raley opened the scoring with a seventh-inning blast, and he also scored the winning run in the 10th as Mitch Haniger's single knocked him in. Over 11 games in June, Raley has gone 9-for-32 (.281) with three homers and six RBI. The outfielder is at a .264/.310/.442 slash line with seven homers, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored and five stolen bases over 174 plate appearances this season. Raley is in a strong-side platoon role in left field, sharing the position with Victor Robles.