Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Raley and fellow left-handed hitter Rowdy Tellez will move to the bench for the series finale while the Tigers send southpaw Tarik Skubal to the hill. With Raley getting the afternoon off, Cal Raleigh will occupy the designated-hitter spot while Mitch Garver fills in for Raleigh behind the plate.