Raley isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Raley and his .572 career OPS against left-handers will stay put in the dugout for the beginning of Saturday's game, as Robbie Ray is due to toe the slab for San Francisco. Cal Raleigh will serve as Seattle's designated hitter while Raley sits, allowing Mitch Garver to start behind the plate and bat fifth.
