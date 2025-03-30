Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
With the Athletics sending a southpaw starter (JP Sears) to the bump for the second time in three games, the left-handed-hitting Raley will once again take a seat. Mitch Garver will replace Raley in the lineup at designated hitter.
