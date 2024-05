Raley went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Mariners had their power stroke in solid form Tuesday, and Raley delivered one of four homers for Seattle on the night. The surging outfielder extended his hitting streak to eight games in the process, a stretch where he's left the yard on three occasions overall and has struck out at an atypically low 18.2 percent clip.