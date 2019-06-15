Smith went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-2 victory over the A's.

The speedy 26-year-old turned up the power this time, blasting his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning off reliever Aaron Brooks. Since getting recalled on May 16 after a brief stint at Triple-A Tacoma, Smith seems to be finding his stride. Overall, he's tallied 29 runs scored, 18 RBI and 18 stolen bases while batting .224/.293/.343.