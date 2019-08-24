Magill pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out one batter to earn his third save of the year in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

It was a vast improvement from his last outing, when he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an out versus the Rays on Wednesday. Magill has converted three of four save chances since joining the Mariners, and he owns a 4.43 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 40 appearances between them and the Twins this year.