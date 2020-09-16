Magill underwent surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday.
Magill was already slated to miss the remainder of the regular season after being transferred to the 45-day injured list. He underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday to aid in his recovery process. He's expected to begin his rehabilitation process immediately and should be ready in time for spring training in 2021.
