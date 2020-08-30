The Mariners transferred Magill (shoulder) to the 45-day injured list Sunday.
The transaction spells an end to Magill's season, as the Mariners determined he wouldn't have sufficient time to recover from his right shoulder strain before the team wraps up its schedule in late September. Magill was believed to be a candidate to close for the Mariners heading into the season, but he blew both of the save chances he received prior to being shut down with the injury. His move to the 45-day IL opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Seth Frankoff.
More News
-
Mariners' Matt Magill: Placed on injured list•
-
Mariners' Matt Magill: Implodes in loss•
-
Mariners' Matt Magill: Thriving with revised approach•
-
Mariners' Matt Magill: Effective despite no save chances•
-
Mariners' Matt Magill: Used in fifth inning Sunday•
-
Mariners' Matt Magill: In line for save opportunities•