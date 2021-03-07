Magill (shoulder) worked around three walks during a scoreless sixth inning in a Cactus League tie with the White Sox on Friday, a game that marked his spring debut.

Magill underwent shoulder debridement surgery last September and was originally estimated to need a bit longer to be ready for game action this spring. Consequently, it was encouraging to see the veteran right-hander back on the mound within the first week of the Cactus League schedule as he begins his quest to garner an Opening Day bullpen spot following a difficult 2020 (6.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP across 10.1 innings).