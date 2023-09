Ford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Reds on Monday.

The surging slugger left the yard for the second time in as many games, belting a 388-foot shot to right center in the fifth inning. Ford now has career highs in homers (15) and RBI (30), while his current .840 OPS qualifies as his highest figure since his rookie 2019 campaign with the Yankees, when he mustered a .909 figure across 163 plate appearances.