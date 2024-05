Ford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Ford will not get his usual spot in the lineup as Cincinnati finishes out its series against Los Angeles. In his last five games played, the 31-year-old has gone 2-for-19 and is slashing .153/.180/.237 on the season. Nick Martini will fill in at designated hitter and bat sixth for the Reds in place of Ford.