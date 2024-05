Ford went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Ford's homer tied the game at 5-5 in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old has gone 2-for-15 with a walk and two strikeouts over five games since he re-signed with the Reds on May 8 following his release from the organization May 4. Ford slashed .228/.323/.475 with 16 homers and 34 RBI over 84 contests with the Mariners last season, so he may have some power upside if he can claim a regular role.