The Reds released Ford from his minor-league contract Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Ford triggered his opt-out clause with the Reds on Wednesday, and Cincinnati has elected to release the 31-year-old. Prior to his exit, Ford was slashing .297/.381/.538 with six home runs and 15 RBI over 105 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville. He's now on the open market and will look to join a club in need of a left-handed bat.