Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ford failed to make the Reds' Opening Day roster despite having an incredible spring, but he will return to the organization on a minor-league pact after testing his options in free agency. The 31-year-old slashed .228/.323/.475 across 251 plate appearances with the Mariners last season and could spend some time in Cincinnati if his bat stays hot in Triple-A.