Ford went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs in Thursday's spring game against the Mariners.

Ford extended a hit streak to seven games, during which he's 13-for-24 with three homers and seven RBI. He's hit safely in nine of 10 Cactus League games and struck out just three times over 33 at-bats. That's he's still around in camp is a positive sign for his chances of sticking with the roster. Ford is limited to first base defensively, but the Reds are down a corner infielder -- third baseman Noelvi Marte will serve an 80-game suspension -- and Jeimer Candelario is expected to replace Marte at the hot corner. Cincinnati manager David Bell made a point to have multiple utility players, but with a third of the projected Opening Day roster sidelined -- in addition to Marte, Matt McLain (shoulder) and TJ Friedl (wrist) will not be available right away -- Ford could provide a first baseman with plenty of experience behind Christian Encarnacion-Strand, leaving Jonathan India and Spencer Steer to shuffle around to other positions.