Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday that includes an invite to big-league camp, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ford had a .228/.323/.475 slash line with 16 home runs in 84 games with the Mariners last season before being cut loose in November. The Reds already have a bit of a logjam of quality bats, so Ford is unlikely to see much playing time even if he manages to crack the big-league roster.