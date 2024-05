Ford went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Monday's 6-5 loss to Arizona.

Ford made a significant contribution for a second consecutive game. After a game-tying, eighth-inning home run in Sunday's loss to the Giants, Ford hit a game-tying single in the sixth then a go-ahead triple in the eighth Monday. Cincinnati's offense has struggled, so if Ford's bat gets going, he could land a semi-regular role until Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) returns.