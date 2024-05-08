The Reds re-signed Ford to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ford was released from his minor-league deal with the Reds over the weekend after exercising the opt-out clause in his contract. However, the club is now bringing him back and adding him to the major-league roster. Heyman says Ford will report to the Reds on Wednesday, but it's not yet clear what the corresponding move will be. Sending down the struggling Christian Encarnacion-Strand would seem to be a possibility.