Mariners' Mike Zunino: Homers again
Zunino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Zunino hit his sixth home run of the season and has now homered three times in his past six games. The story remains the same for him as he is striking out at just under a 36 percent clip, but has the highest ISO among all catchers with at least 10 plate appearances this season.
