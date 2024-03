Zunino has announced his retirement from professional baseball, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino will turn just 33 later this month, but he really struggled in 2023 following a return from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, slashing .177/.271/.306 with a 44 percent strikeout rate for the Guardians before being released in June. The 11-year veteran will retire with 149 career home runs and one All-Star Game appearance.