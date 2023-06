The Guardians designated Zunino for assignment Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Zunino has been ice-cold at the plate recently, slashing just .095/.174/.095 since the beginning of June. His release paves the way for Cam Gallagher and David Fry to split reps behind the plate going forward, with top prospect Bo Naylor waiting in the wings. Touki Toussaint was called up from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.