Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in action Wednesday
Cruz (elbow) is hitting third as the designated hitter Wednesday against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz is good to go after missing the past two games with a bruised elbow. The veteran slugger is hitting just .167 with two homers across 16 games (68 plate appearances) this month, so he'll look to turn things around in his return to action as he faces right-hander Daniel Gossett.
