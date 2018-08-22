Detwiler was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday.

The Mariners needed a fresh reliever following Tuesday's bullpen game, and Detwiler, who covered six innings in his lone big-league appearance this season Tuesday, was the roster casualty. Nick Rumbelow was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to replace the veteran southpaw in the bullpen. Detwiler likely report back to Tacoma if he passes through waivers untouched.

