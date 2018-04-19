Mariners' Ryon Healy: Continues running Wednesday
Healy (ankle) engaged in pregame work with the rest of his teammates Wednesday and could be ready to head to Double-A Arkansas or Triple-A Tacoma for a rehab assignment by the weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy's activity Wednesday included running drills, which he apparently came out of without setbacks. The first baseman has been testing his ankle in similar fashion since the beginning of the week, so kicking off a rehab assignment this coming weekend appears to be a realistic proposition at present.
More News
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...