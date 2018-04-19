Healy (ankle) engaged in pregame work with the rest of his teammates Wednesday and could be ready to head to Double-A Arkansas or Triple-A Tacoma for a rehab assignment by the weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Healy's activity Wednesday included running drills, which he apparently came out of without setbacks. The first baseman has been testing his ankle in similar fashion since the beginning of the week, so kicking off a rehab assignment this coming weekend appears to be a realistic proposition at present.