Healy is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Healy hasn't taken the field since being placed on the injured list in May with lower-back inflammation, and his season will come to an end after visiting with a hip specialist. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for the start of spring training, though more information on Healy's status moving forward should become available following the procedure.

