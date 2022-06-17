site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Haggerty was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haggerty was promoted by the Mariners in late May, and he posted a .528 OPS in 13 games. Consistent playing time was hard to come by, as he made only 18 plate appearances during that span.
