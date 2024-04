Haggerty (undisclosed) has resumed baseball activities and is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week, the Associated Press reports.

Haggerty underwent an unspecified medical procedure unrelated to baseball late this spring, but he's apparently firmly on the comeback trail at this point. The valued utility man shouldn't need too extensive a rehab assignment considering he did log 24 plate appearances across nine Cactus League game before being shut down.