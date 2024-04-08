Haggerty (undisclosed) went a combined 2-for-7 with a walk and two stolen bases for Triple-A Tacoma in its wins over the Sacramento Bees on Friday and Sunday.

Haggerty started in center field and played six innings on Friday before logging a full seven frames at second base on Sunday. The veteran utility man, who's dealt with a medical issue unrelated to baseball in recent weeks, is likely to be deemed ready for activation at some point during the coming week, but he may get at least another game or two with the Rainiers under his belt considering he'd last seen game action March 16 before Friday.