Haggerty (undisclosed) continues on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, and the utility man is likely to remain there for at least a few more games per general manager Justin Hollander, SeattleSports.com reports.

Haggerty dealt with a non-baseball-related medical issue in the latter portion of spring training and began the regular season on the 15-day injured list. The 29-year-old has been making good use of his at-bats with Tacoma, producing a .375/.444/.438 slash line across 18 plate appearances over five games. Hollander noted the Mariners would like Haggerty to still get some more minor-league at-bats before being activated "at some point," considering he missed a significant portion of the Cactus League slate.