The Mariners placed Haggerty on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified medical procedure.
According to MLB.com, general manager Justin Hollander said earlier this week that Haggerty is dealing with a personal medical issue that's unrelated to baseball. It's unclear when the utility player might be ready to resume baseball activities.
