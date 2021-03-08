Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Long will have his rehab program slowed down after he recently experienced some inflammation in his surgically-repaired right shin, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Servais didn't describe Long's setback as a major one, but the Mariners' decision to pull the 25-year-old back a bit in his rehab program suggests that he's without a timeline to make his Cactus League debut. If Long isn't cleared to resume taking part in simulated games by the end of March, he could be a candidate to open the 2021 campaign on the injured list. Long's potential absence would likely clear the way for Dylan Moore and Sam Haggerty to see more action at the keystone early on during the season.