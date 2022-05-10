Long (lower leg) is set to begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Delmarva, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Long signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles in February, but he's been nursing a lower leg injury and yet to make his season debut. The 26-year-old played in 34 games with the Mariners in 2021, producing a .198/.258/.360 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI and a stolen base. Once healthy, Long will need to impress at Triple-A Norfolk to earn another shot in the big-leagues.