Triple-A Norfolk activated Long (lower leg) from its 7-day injured list Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Long missed the first month of the minor-league season while he continued to recover from October surgery to address a stress fracture in his left leg. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Delmarva on May 10 before he eventually moved on to High-A Aberdeen. Between the two affiliates, Long appeared in six games and went 3-for-16 with four walks and a run. He should get the opportunity to play on an everyday basis at Norfolk, where he'll hope to impress enough to earn a promotion to the Orioles later this summer.