LeBlanc allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

LeBlanc turned in an effort worthy of a win, but received only one run in support. Prior to Saturday, he had allowed 15 earned runs in 20 innings across his last four outings, which brought his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since April 27. However, this effort was a reminder of his ability to shut down lineups and he'll look to continue that in his next start Friday against the Athletics.