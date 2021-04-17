Kikuchi hurled seven innings against Houston on Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Kikuchi breezed through his first four frames, allowing only one walk and facing the minimum 12 batters. However, things began to unravel for the left-hander in the fifth, as he yielded three runs on three hits and a walk. Kikuchi then gave up two more runs in the seventh before departing. Overall, the 29-year-old threw 91 pitches and gave up only one extra-base it. He's now gone at least six innings in each of his first three starts, though he has yet to be part of a decision. Kikuchi's next outing will take place at Boston on Friday.