Kikuchi (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday in a 5-4 victory over the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

The left-hander struck out Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the top of the first inning, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Kikuchi fired 62 of 94 strikes as he recorded his second straight quality start, and he fanned nine in each of those outings. He'll take a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come early next week in Kansas City.