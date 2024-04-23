Kikuchi (2-1) yielded two runs on five hits over six innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Royals.

Kikuchi cruised through five shutout frames before serving up a two-run shot to Maikel Garcia in the sixth inning. Kikuchi has now turned in three straight quality starts and has not allowed more than three runs in any outing this season. After a career year in 2023, the veteran southpaw has registered a terrific 2.28 ERA and 33:8 K:BB through five starts in 2024. Kikuchi is in line for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers this weekend.